Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) CEO Sells $64,854.50 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $64,854.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dale Richard Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Dale Richard Foster sold 1,282 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $48,395.50.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

