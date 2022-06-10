Waves Hits Market Cap of $764.22 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00024250 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $764.22 million and $319.96 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012648 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,497,332 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

