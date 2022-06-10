Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.15 Million

Analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will report $54.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.40 million and the highest is $54.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $55.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $223.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $242.40 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,454. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,626,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,541,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.