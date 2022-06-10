Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 1.9%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.25 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.60). Approximately 102,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 76,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.02 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.49%.

Warpaint London Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

