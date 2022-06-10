Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.65.

DIS opened at $103.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

