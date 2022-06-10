Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $61,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Walmart by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002,480. The company has a market capitalization of $333.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

