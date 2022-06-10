Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.31. 117,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $306.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

