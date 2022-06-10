Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 295,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.