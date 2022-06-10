Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.36. 35,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,210. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.14 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

