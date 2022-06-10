Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

