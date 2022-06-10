Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $127.38. 1,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.