Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.61. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.