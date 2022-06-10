Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $5.54 on Friday, reaching $200.57. The stock had a trading volume of 87,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average of $212.50. The stock has a market cap of $381.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

