Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 40,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,551. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $218.72 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

