Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Boeing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $255.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.