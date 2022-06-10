WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

