Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 452,787 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

