Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.28. The company had a trading volume of 223,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

