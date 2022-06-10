Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 956,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,533,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.08. 39,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

