Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 146,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 475,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,378,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

