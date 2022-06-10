Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,548,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $82.72 on Friday, reaching $2,213.99. 30,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,395.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,642.33. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

