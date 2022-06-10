Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $24.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $694.75. The company had a trading volume of 394,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,092,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $857.33 and a 200-day moving average of $929.16. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $593.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $719.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

