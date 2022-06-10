Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 177.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $10,581,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. 38,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,398. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

