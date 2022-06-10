Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 154,537 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,190. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

