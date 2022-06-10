Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

WNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $9,553,000. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $6,376,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 414,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,557. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.59 million, a PE ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

