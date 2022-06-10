W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Cut by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

