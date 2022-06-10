Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives 78.80 Average PT from Analysts

Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 78.80.

VLVOF has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) stock remained flat at $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Volvo Car AB has a one year low of 5.74 and a one year high of 10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.74.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

