Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.82) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.83) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.15 ($2.11).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 126 ($1.58) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a market cap of £35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

