Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $26.88. Vistra shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 17,433 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

