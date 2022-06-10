Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.51.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.