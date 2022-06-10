Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 71,768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

