Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $136.15

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.15 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 137.31 ($1.72), with a volume of 2012560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.85 ($1.77).

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMUK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.44 ($2.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

