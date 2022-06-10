Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.58.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

