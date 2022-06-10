Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VIR stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.58.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.