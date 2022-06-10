Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 9.77 and last traded at 9.61. Approximately 14,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 190,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.02.
VWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.81.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
