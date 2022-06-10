Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 9.77 and last traded at 9.61. Approximately 14,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 190,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.02.

VWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at $17,228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 250,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

