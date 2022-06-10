Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.53. 36,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIND)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading

