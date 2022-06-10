Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $49.00 at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

