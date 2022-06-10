Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $460.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 464.68 ($5.82), with a volume of 98253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489 ($6.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.04) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Victoria alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £539.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 645.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 870.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £6,448.72 ($8,081.10).

Victoria Company Profile (LON:VCP)

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.