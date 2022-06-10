VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.43. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $29.94. 720,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,739,740. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

