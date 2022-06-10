VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.53 Million

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to post sales of $602.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $621.00 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $376.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VICI stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,739,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

