Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.0814

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $74,778.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00195464 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

