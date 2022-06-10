Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Vertex alerts:

NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.00, a P/E/G ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.