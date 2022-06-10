Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Sells $514,708.50 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

