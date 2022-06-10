Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Gerard Schut Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$30.70 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.28.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.3051381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.10.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

