Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 257,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

