Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.