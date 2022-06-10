Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.59

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vericel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Vericel by 63.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 17,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

