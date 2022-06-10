Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $38.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.59 million to $39.01 million. Vericel posted sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $182.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.88 million to $184.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.76 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $233.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 510,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,463,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 918,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,169,000.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.