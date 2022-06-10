Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 5.8%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.45. 6,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 912,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 142,284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.
About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
