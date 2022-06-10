Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 5.8%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.45. 6,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 912,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 142,284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.