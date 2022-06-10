Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. 21,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.08, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

