Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,850,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.98 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

