Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 2,077 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,308,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $61.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

